Sheryl A. (Rhodes) Keen, of Plymouth, formerly of Marshfield and Peabody, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019, after a brave battle waiting for a double transplant at 65 years of age. She was born October 28, 1953. A 1971 graduate of St. Marys High School in Lynn and Marian Court College in Swampscott. She worked in the Rhodes Funeral Home family business for many years before retiring as a customer service representative at Atlantic Coffee in Weymouth. Her love of the beach and boating was evident by her membership at the Marshfield Yacht Club. She will be remembered by her infectious laugh, great sense of humor, her love of cooking, and love for animals. She will be especially remembered for always putting her family first. She was rarely seen apart from her loving husband of 27 years and she was an extremely proud parent. She is survived by her husband Edward "Ted" Keen of Plymouth, son Patrick Murphy of Titusville, Fla,, daughter Rachel Keen of Bridgewater, brother Edward Rhodes III and wife Gineen of Peabody, niece Cassandra Waterhouse and husband Nicholas of Chicopee, niece Kendra Rhodes of Peabody, grandchildren Matthew, Chandler, and Alexander, a great-grandchild Renwick, her lifelong friend Jan Hood, predeceased by her parents Ruth (Clothier) and Edward Rhodes, Jr. We would like to acknowledge with great appreciation the love and care of Dr. Michael Curry and all the staff of Farr 10 at BIDMC Boston. Funeral services will be held in the Davis Funeral Home at 619 State Road (Manomet) Plymouth on Thursday at 11 a.m. followed by burial at Hanover Center Cemetery. Visiting hours will be Wednesday from 4 - 8 p.m.. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Contributions in her memory can be made to donatelifeamerica.net. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 6, 2019