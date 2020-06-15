Sheryl H. Violette
Sheryl H. Violette, of Weymouth, 58, passed away unexpectedly on June 12, 2020. She was born and raised in Sharon, Mass. She was the loving and devoted wife of Phil Violette for 23 years. Mother of Ariel Martin and her husband Chris and the late Scott Hendershot. Proud grandmother of Isla. She also leaves behind her siblings; Elliott, Steven, Lisa and their spouses, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; Philip and Muriel Rittenberg and her brother Marshall Rittenberg. Before recently retiring Sheryl worked as a paralegal at several South Shore law firms. Sheryl had a quick wit and possessed a quirky sense of humor. She was a voracious reader and could often be found pool side reading for hours. Sheryl loved The Three Stooges, going to movies, attending concerts and county fairs, dining in the north end, vacationing in the Caribbean, going on cruises and gardening. A passion was cooking, and the old adage of "don't trust a skinny cook" did not apply to her. She loved whipping up dishes in her kitchen, supplemented from her amazing backyard herb garden. She touched the hearts of many, and she will be sorely missed by her beloved pug Ozzy. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Family and friends may also offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. Donations in memory of Sheryl may be made to Make-A-Wish, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, 133 Federal Street, 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02110.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
June 14, 2020
Rest in eternal peace Sheryl. So sorry for your loss.
