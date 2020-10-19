1/1
Shirley A. Fonseca
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley (Rocha) Fonseca, of Quincy, formerly from Dorchester, the Lord called her home on October 16, 2020. She was born on November 27, 1937 and raised in Wareham. Beloved wife of the late Edward Fonseca, Sr. and mother of late Manuel. Beloved mother of Edward, Jr. and his ex-wife Donna, Robert and his wife Barbara, all from Quincy, and daughter-in-law Kathy from Brockton. Beloved sister of Gerald Rocha of Brockton, Robert Rocha of Florida, the late Evelyn Rocha of Brockton, David Rocha, Sr. of Quincy and JoAnne Carey of Randolph. Daughter of the late Mary (Ma/Buzine) Olivera and Frank Rocha. Grandmother of Edward, Timothy Sr., Jason, Matthew, Amanda, Jessica, Christopher and Lilianna. Great-grandmother of Kierstin, Jayda, Timothy Jr., Kyleigh, Jordyn, Payton, Cory and Skyla. Shirley's life revolved around her family. She enjoyed taking part in her children's activities when they were young. She always told her family, "Family Comes First" and said that the F in Fonseca did just that. Shirley always loved being around her grandchildren especially during the holiday season. She was fond of watching the Red Sox games, Western movies and dancing with her sons and grandchildren. Shirley loved to go out to eat ice cream, especially when Kathy took her out for a Saturday afternoon. Shirley loved helping Barbara learn all her secret cooking recipes. Her sons loved looking up at her window as she would be tapping at them letting them know she needed them. She was always there to listen, give a helping hand, arms for loving and a warm hug when needed. She will be greatly loved and missed. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to: Parkinson's Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305 (www.apdaparkinson.org). Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Celebration of Life
09:00 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keohane Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved