Shirley A. Parkhurst, 66, of Pocasset, MA, passed at home Monday, June 15, 2020 with her spouse and daughter by her side, after a brief battle with Melanoma. She was born on April 22, 1954 to Robert and Shirley (Cole) in Weymouth, MA. Shirley grew up in Scituate and attended Marshfield High School. Over the years she and Rick enjoyed flipping houses in Norwell, Kingston, Buzzards Bay, and Pocasset. They ended up residing in Pocasset to be able to be close to her daughter, grandchildren and the ocean. She worked as an antique dealer throughout her life and worked in many shops along with her own antique shop in Scituate called Bird in Hand. She also worked for her aunts catering company Jessicas in Scituate. Shirley enjoyed looking for antiques daily and was known for having a great eye for them. She was also loved for her dry sense of humor and quick wit. She will be remembered as Rick's Best Friend, a loving mother, a fun and proud grandmother, and a great friend to many. Shirley is survived by her spouse Richard Staples, her daughter Amy Bart and spouse James Rossignol of Pocasset, her brother Edward Maness of West Bridgewater, and her grandchildren Madelyn and Miranda Rossignol. Services will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please donate to the Salvation Army online. For online condolences please visit www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 23, 2020.