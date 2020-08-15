1/1
Shirley A. Williams
Shirley Audrey Williams, of Weymouth Ma. (Formally of Braintree). 86 years of age passed away suddenly Saturday June 6, 2020 at the Sachem center for health & rehabilitation after a short period of declining health.Shirley was born in Arlington, Ma. Daughter of the late Arthur & Helen Peterson (White).Shirley was predeceased by her loving husband Henry L. Williams January 2015, her parents and Brother David.Shirley married the love of her life Henry L. Williams April 1954, they were married for 61 years.Shirley was a graduate of Braintree High School class of 1950, after graduation she worked for the John Hancock insurance in Boston.Shirley had many interests from knitting afghans, Christmas stockings and Irish sweaters for the Emanuel church Christmas fairs for many years, if you were lucky to have one you have a keeps sake item, she enjoyed summers at her home with the grandchildren at her pool, she enjoyed many trips to Foxwoods casino. Shirley was also an avid bingo player. Shirley was a member of the Quincy Lodge of ELKS # 943.Shirley is survived by five children Nancy Kuhle-Williams Cape Coral Florida, Henry L. Williams Jr and his wife Christine Weymouth Ma., Bradley S Williams and his wife Donna Cape Coral Florida, Graham A Williams and his wife Christine Weymouth Ma., Heidi L. Zielinski Cape Coral Florida, also survived by 11 Grand Children and 18 Great Grand Children.She is survived by her sister Carol Fitzsimons of Plymouth Ma., Sister In-Law Diane Williams of Bridgewater Ma. Celebration of life will take place Monday August 17, 2020 at Peck Funeral Home 516 Washington St. Braintree, Ma, at 10 a.m with Burial at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne Ma. were both Henry and Shirley will spend their eternal life together.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
(781) 843-0890
