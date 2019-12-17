|
Shirley (Merlinsky) Elber of Brockton, formerly of Raynham, Randolph and Chelsea, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 93 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Louis and Dora (Sapolsky) Merlinsky, she was the beloved wife of the late Leonard Elber; loving mother of Eileen Leeds of Norton and her late husband Stanley and Joel Elber and his fiance Shirley Kulik of Manchester, N.H.; cherished grandmother of Marci and Jeffrey, Lauri and Joel, Jaclyn and Robert and Kimberly and James and great-grandmother of Alexander, Shaina, Ian, Lucas and Emily; dear sister of the late Samuel Merlin, Matthew Merlin, George Merlin and Ethel "Hattie" Weiss. Services at Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill, 824 Washington Street, Canton, on Wednesday, December 18, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial observance at the home of Eileen Leeds following the burial, continuing Thursday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and Friday 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Schlossberg Solomon Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 17, 2019