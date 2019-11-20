|
Shirley G. (Biello) Joseph, 85, of Braintree, formerly of Dunedin, Fla., passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 6, 2019, with her loving daughter at her side. Shirley is survived by daughter, Tracey A. Fitzgibbon, her son-in-law, Joseph W. Fitzgibbon Jr.; and was the cherished grandmother to Rachel A. and Joseph W. III, all of Braintree. She was the wife of Michael L. Joseph and mother to Michael A. and Gregory L. Joseph, who preceded her in death. Shirley loved her family and was a wonderful "Noni" to her grandchildren, Rachel and Joseph. She loved spending time with her family and traveling with them to enjoy the Florida beaches and attractions. Shirley was a world traveler, enjoying many trips over the years including her favorite destination, Italy. Always having time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how small, she will be dearly missed and remembered for being a wonderful friend. Her family celebrates the fact she is at peace with her creator. In keeping with Shirley's giving spirit, her body has been donated to the Anatomy Gift Registry, a non-profit organization which supports advancement in scientific research and medical education. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019