Shirley Hendrickson, age 91, passed away on January 11, 2020, with her four children by her side. She was born and raised in Arlington, yet spent most of her life summering or residing in Scituate. It was there in Scituate she met her husband of 57 years, Robert "Bob" Hendrickson, a lifelong resident of Scituate. Aside from being an amazing mother and wife, Shirley loved to learn. She went to Notre Dame Academy on Granby Street and then on to Regis College where she graduated in 1949 with honors. Shirley earned her master's degree in Library Science at Simmons College and Bridgewater State College. Her professional career began as a medical librarian at Carney Hospital and later, library specialist for the Marshfield Public Schools for 22 years. Upon retirement in 1988, she continued to pursue the things she loved such as boating, the beach house, winters at St. Augustine, summers in Dennis, traveling Europe and the United States, politics, crafts, the Sunday Globe and most importantly, reading everything and anything. Above all, family was her most cherished pastime. Every day of her life was spent with family and extended family and that is what kept her going strong for all her years. Shirley was the daughter of the late Honorable William Joseph Hession and Georgia Culliton Hession, sister of the late Phyllis Hallam, Barbara Gaughan, Mary Louise Burke, William Hession Jr. and Georgia Flanagan. Shirley is survived by her four devoted children, Cary Talcott and her husband John, Stacey Hendrickson and her husband Scott Newkirk, Eric and his wife Kathy, all of Scituate, and Robert and his wife Mary Clare of Sandwich. She also leaves her 11 grandchildren, Georgia, Ashleigh, Hunter, Ryder, Chelsea, Abbey, Bradley, Cory, Ryan, Shannon and Johnny, as well as two great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Clementine, and countless nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26, from 1 to 3. A celebration of life will immediately follow from 3-3:30 for friends and family. All will be held at Richardson- Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. A reception will follow, and private burial will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations to Scituate Town Library, 85 Branch Street, 02066 in the name of Shirley Hendrickson in order to pass along her love of learning and reading. For online obituary and guest book, www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 20, 2020