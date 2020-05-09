Home

Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
Shirley J. Gilbody

Shirley J. Gilbody Obituary
Shirley J. (Venna) Gilbody, age 89, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, May 3, 2020 at South Shore Hospital. Born in Quincy, to the late Anthony J. and Aileen (Puskala) Venna, she was raised and educated there. Shirley was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1948. She was also a graduate of the former Quincy City Hospital School of Nursing in 1951. She had lived in Quincy for most of her life. Shirley was employed as a registered nurse and worked primarily with visiting nursing services. She enjoyed reading and in her later years, doing crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed flowers and animals. Shirley was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Gilbody. Devoted mother of Robert A. Gilbody, Captain, Quincy Fire Department and his wife Rosemary (Wahlberg) Gilbody of Quincy, Leann Kelly and her husband Michael P. Kelly, Quincy Police Department of Norwell, Richard F. Gilbody and his wife Ellen L. (Caramanica) Gilbody of Hanover, Paul D. Gilbody and his wife Monica E. (Cavanaugh) Gilbody of Sutton. Loving grandmother of eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Richard Venna. In light of current events, funeral services were private. Interment took place at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. A memorial Mass and celebration of Shirleys life will take place at a later date. For those who wish, donations in Shirleys memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 9, 2020
