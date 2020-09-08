Shirley J. (Venna) Gilbody, age 89, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, May 3, 2020, at South Shore Hospital. Born in Quincy, to the late Anthony J. and Aileen (Puskala) Venna, she was raised and educated there. Shirley was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1948. She was also a graduate of the former Quincy City Hospital School of Nursing in 1951. She had lived in Quincy for most of her life. Shirley was employed as a registered nurse and worked primarily with visiting nursing services. She enjoyed reading and in her later years, doing crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed flowers and animals. Shirley was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Gilbody. Devoted mother of Robert A. Gilbody, Captain, Quincy Fire Department and his wife Rosemary (Wahlberg) Gilbody of Quincy, Leann Kelly and her husband Michael P. Kelly, Quincy Police Department of Norwell, Richard F. Gilbody and his wife Ellen L. (Caramanica) Gilbody of Hanover, Paul D. Gilbody and his wife Monica E. (Cavanaugh) Gilbody of Sutton. Loving grandmother of eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Richard Venna. A memorial funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Saturday, September 12, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. For those who wish, donations in Shirley's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.