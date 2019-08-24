|
|
Shirley (Crosta) Pompeo, passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving children on Monday, August 19, 2019. She was 90 years old. Wife of the late Rudy V. Pompeo, Shirley was a longtime Weymouth resident and parishioner of St. Francis Xavier Church. Shirley was an avid golfer, and enjoyed many years as a member of Thorny Lea Golf Club, and wintering at Foxfire in Naples, Fla. She had artistic talent evidenced by her beautiful works of cross-stitch and charcoal drawings, and she enjoyed doing puzzles, playing cards and reading. She was a passionate fan of Boston's sports teams, especially the Red Sox, whose games she never missed. Shirley is survived by her children, Rudy and Joanne Pompeo, Ron and Cindy Pompeo, Lisa and Tom Schmiemann, Christine Fitzgerald and Chris Ducko, Marilyn and Chuck Monturio, all of Weymouth, Mark Pompeo of Hyannis and Chuck and Kelli Pompeo of Hingham. Her true joy was her visits with her 19 grandchildren, Ronny, Kristen, Jillian, Nick, Ryan, Andrew, Alex, Olivia, Maggie, Isabella, Hannah, Adrienne, Sydney, Ceci, CJ, Brady, Charlie, Reese and Mia; and she recently welcomed her great-granddaughter, Madison, to the family. She is also survived by her sisters, Gail Fall and her husband Tris and Sharon McLoud and her husband Ken of Florida; and her sister-in-law, Donna Crosta of Braintree; and was predeceased by her siblings, Marilyn Steele and John "Skip" Crosta. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews, and her friends at Grove Manor. Visiting hours on Wednesday, August 28, from 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opposite South Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth, at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. Donations in memory of Shirley may be made to the Jimmy Fund, 1309 Beacon St., Brookline, MA 02446 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 24, 2019