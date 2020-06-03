Shirley (Atwood) Wood, wife of the late Charles "Babe" Wood, passed over on May 29, 2020, at the age of 87. Daughter of Carlton Shurtleff Atwood and Florence Darling Jordan, she grew up on a small family farm and cranberry bog in Easton. Summers were spent at the home of her maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Harrison Jordan in Carver. Harry was the South Carver postmaster and ran a general store and ice cream shop where Shirley liked to help out. She graduated from Oliver Ames High School in Easton before moving to Plymouth with her parents and 2 younger sisters. After business school, she worked in the electric company office in downtown Plymouth. She married Babe Wood in 1954 and they had one child, Karen Ruth. They lived in Manomet where she concentrated on raising their daughter and making a home. In 1964 Shirley became the assistant town clerk and treasurer for the town of Plymouth. She retired in 1991 after almost 27 years of service to the town. She and her husband were proprietors of The Old Mill Lounge on Plymouth Harbor. The Old Mill was like a second home where they made happy memories with many good friends. Babe passed away in 2008 but Shirley continued to meet her friends for breakfast every morning at Monte Christos in Manomet as had been their habit for many years. In 2011 Shirley suffered a stroke which deprived her of speech and mobility. For 9 years she faced those challenges with grace and courage. She communicated with body language and facial expressions; greeting family, friends and caretakers with a smile, a pat on the hand and a kiss on the cheek. Shirley leaves her daughter, Karen, son-in-law, Paul Biagini and grandsons, Dana (Kate) and Bradd (Joanna) Biagini. She also leaves 5 great-grandchildren whom she welcomed into the world with great joy. She is survived by her sisters, Louise Robarge and Kathleen D'Ambrosio. Her family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful caretakers and staff at Bay Path Nursing Home in Duxbury and Life Care Center in Scituate. Services will be private. Donations in Shirley's memory can be made to the Magical Moon Foundation, 575 Summer Street, Marshfield, MA 02050. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 3, 2020.