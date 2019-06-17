Socorra B. (Correia) DeOliveira, 94, of Manomet, passed away peacefully at home on June 14, 2019. She was the loving mother of Dennis DeOliveira and his wife Christie of Georgia, John (Steven) DeOliveira and his wife Mary of Kingston, Marilyn DeOliveira and her husband David Benedict of Manomet, Anthony DeOliveira of Weymouth, Kevin DeOliveira and his wife Laurie of Manomet, and Anne Glennon and her husband Mark of Manomet. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren including Mackenzie, Socorra ("Corrie") and her husband Jacob, Madison, Joey and his wife Jayme, Kristen and her husband Keith, Bethany and her husband Michael, Leanne and her husband Daniel, Michael and his wife Emily, Christopher and his wife Keisha, Jason and Erica, as well as several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and her cat Scottie. She was predeceased by her sisters and brothers Isabel, Alice, Marie-Angela, Ike, Ben, and JT; her cousin Bea; her dear friends Erma, Claire, Julia, and Eva, and her granddaughter Rachel. Socorra was born on February 14, 1925 in New Bedford to Jose and Bella (Martins) Correia. She worked for many years at the original Filene's Basement in Boston and as a Telephone Operator in Kingston and then Middleboro for over thirty years until her retirement. Socorra was an actual "Rosie the Riveter" during World War II, working at the Keystone building in Dorchester assembling and inspecting munitions in support of her country and the men in battle. She loved her pets, playing cards, and trips to Foxwoods. She especially treasured the times spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A period of visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 18, from 5 pm to 8 p.m. at the Davis Funeral & Cremation Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). The funeral will take place on Wednesday, June 19, at 9 a.m. from the Davis Funeral & Cremation Home followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Bonaventures's Church, 801 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet). Interment will be private and at a later date in the Manomet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , a cause that was near and dear to Socorra throughout her lifetime, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38102, . For more information or to sign the online guest book please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com. Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary