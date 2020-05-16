|
Sophy Richmond (Church) Hansen of Hingham, formerly of Hanover, passed away on May 12, 2020. Born April 25, 1922, in Boston, Sophy was the daughter of the late Sophy Richmond (Phillips) Church and Joseph William Church. She was raised in Hanover on Broadway with her identical twin sister Frances and older sister Margaret. They enjoyed a childhood surrounded by her mother Sophy Phillip's extended family, playing tennis every Sunday with their cousins and aunts. Sophy graduated from the Oak Grove School in Vassalboro, Maine, in 1941. She received the character award and excelled at tennis with her twin sister, Frances. She graduated from Wheelock College in June 1945 with a B.S. in Education. She married the late Harry Christian Hansen, a First Lieutenant in the Army Air Forces on January 5, 1945, during World War II. She began her career teaching third grade in Kingston and first grade at the Washington Street School in Hanson. Sophy lovingly raised four children, Peter, twins Deborah and Donald, and John. They remember wonderful times with their mother on Duxbury beach in the summers, Thanksgiving at her mother's family's home, and walks through her family's woods. She taught tennis with her twin sister to all of their children on the family's tennis court. In the 1960s Sophy returned to teaching. She taught a generation of young people serving in three different primary schools, the Salmond, Center and Cedar Elementary Schools in Hanover. She served on several committees for the Hanover Public Schools. Sophy played tennis into her late seventies, excelling as a top competitor on the South Shore. She served on the Altar Guild at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Hanover. She was a member of the Hanover Historical Society. Sophy was predeceased by her son, Donald, her husband Harry Christian Hansen, her identical twin sister, Frances T. (Church) Sampson, and her older sister, Margaret Church, Ph.D., a trustee of the James Joyce Foundation and an honorary Phi Betta Kappa at Purdue University where she was an English professor. Sophy was the beloved and loving mother of Peter C. Hansen and his wife Sharon of Hanson, Deborah H.Hollenberg and her late husband, Norman K. Hollenberg, M.D., Ph.D. of Brookline, the late Donald W. Hansen and his wife Lindy of Quincy, and John P. Hansen and his wife Janis of Eastham. She was the beloved and loving grandmother of Kirsten R. Hansen of Boston, Britt P. Hansen of Boston, Christian A. Hansen of California, Dana E. Hansen of Plymouth, and Julie DiCicco of Holliston. Sophy leaves nieces, nephews, and cousins, a great-grandson, and triplet great-granddaughters. A private burial ceremony will be on Monday at Hanover Center Cemetery. A memorial service will be at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Hanover, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 17 Church St., Hanover, MA 02339, in memory of Sophy Richmond Church Hansen or to , 51 Blossom St, Boston, MA 02114, for Sophy loved children. To sign Sophy's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 16, 2020