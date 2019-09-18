|
|
Spartico J. "Sparky" Gobbi, of Quincy, formerly of S. Boston, died Monday, September 16, 2019. He was 97. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy E. (Kidd) Gobbi, he was the devoted father of Sharon E. Patts and her husband David of Kingston, Dorothy E. "Candy" Gott of Quincy, Debbie Gobbi-Hanson and her husband Larry of Georgetown, Wayne J. Gobbi and and his wife Lynne of Bridgewater, Tammie Gobbi Fuller and her husband Richard of Ga., Torie Gobbi-McKay and her husband David of Quincy, Darren Gobbi of Quincy, Shanie Miceli and her husband Lenny of Marshfield, David Gobbi of Quincy and the late Kerrie MacPherson of Colo.; loving grandfather of 31; loving great-grandfather of 23; dear brother of Bella Gerwin and and her late husband Harry of Md., and the late Adair Pugsley and her husband Ernie. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, September 20, 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, prior to the funeral service celebrated in the Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy, at 10 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Spartico may be made to , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 18, 2019