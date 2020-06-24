Stanley David "Dave" Serighelli of Pepperell, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, June 19, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.

Born December 15, 1943, to his cherished parents, Angelo and Harriet, he grew up in Quincy, then spent most of his adulthood in Braintree, and later Hebron, N.H.

He had a successful career and was able to comfortably retire at the young age of 58.

Dave always had a smile for his loved ones and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He loved architecture, landscaping, and was an avid football and golf fan.

Beloved husband for 53 years to Maureen (McDonough) Serighelli; devoted father of Julie Speck and her husband Jeff of Pelham, N.H., and Brian Serighelli and his wife Meredith of Braintree, Dave was a loving grandfather to Matthew and his wife Juliann, Allison, William, and Mina and a proud great-grandfather to Dominic and Maverick; dear twin brother of Peter and his wife Myrne of Hanover; and his sister Martha; treasured uncle to Lori and her husband Terrance and Denise and her husband Chris, Paige and her husband William and Jesse and his wife Ana.

Above all, Dave's family and friends adored and cherished him, and the years spent with him were a gift and a blessing. He will be dearly missed by all of those that knew and loved him.

In consideration of current events, Dave's family will remember and celebrate his life privately and they thank you for understanding.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to your local food bank.

