Stanley L. Hersey, lifelong resident of Hingham, passed away on September 25, 2020, at the age of 95. Stanley leaves behind his loving wife, Betty, and his two beloved children, Lincoln and Betsy. He is also survived by his precious six grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Stanley will be forever missed. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stanley's name can be made to the American Legion Post 120, P.O. Box 72, Hingham, MA 02043. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
