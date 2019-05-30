Stanley O. Livingstone of Quincy, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday May 25, 2019. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late John and Martha (Cain) Livingstone, who had both immigrated to the United States from Edinburgh, Scotland. He was a graduate of Dorchester High School, and had a long and successful career with the Boston Gas Company as the Director of Residential Marketing. Stanley was an avid hiker, even making the trek to the Mt. Washington summit for his 70th birthday. He enjoyed running, biking, golfing, and was passionate about officiating high school football . Stan was a long time member of the Presidents Golf Course and the South Shore YMCA. The greatest joys in Stanleys life came from time spent with his family. Stanley was the beloved husband of the late Carole A. (Roche) Livingstone; devoted father of Gail Figa and her husband Romek of Hanover, Kathleen DEntremont and her husband Jim of Weymouth, John Livingstone and his wife Barbara of Quincy, Jeanne Arthur and her husband Kevin of Medfield, Joseph Livingstone of Texas, Robert Livingstone and his wife Cathy of Fla., and Noreen Danti and her husband Jeffrey of Rockland. Stanley is survived by 14 grandchildren Michael, Melissa, Katelyn, Leanne, Christopher, Andrew, Stephen, Emily, Joseph, Allison, Kevin, Jason, Jessica, and Adam. He is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren and his dear friend of many years, Bridget Giovanello of Holbrook. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, June 2, from 4 - 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Family and friends will gather in the funeral home beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 3, prior to the Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Stanleys memory to My Brother's Keeper, P.O. Box 338, Easton MA 02356. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 30, 2019