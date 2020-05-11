|
|
Stanley Picarski, a longtime Quincy resident, passed away in his 100th year on Thursday, May 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Stanley was the beloved husband of 72 years to the late Wanda H. (Dedecz) Picarski. Devoted father of Barbara Murphy of Westwood, Stanley Picarski, Jr. and his wife Kathy, Paul Picarski and his wife Karen and Margaret Dunn and her husband Bill all of Quincy and the late John and Stephen Picarski. Father-in-law of Fay Picarski of Quincy. Stanley is survived by 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 9 great great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Mary Dimitruk, Steffa Barossi, and Laura Masiel, and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Stanley was a WWII United States Army Veteran, and was a conductor for the New Haven Railroad, and brakeman for the Penn Central Railroad. In light of current circumstances, immediate services are private. A celebration of Stanley's life is planned for a future date. An announcement will be published in this newspaper and on the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Stanley's memory to the Bill Dunn Jr. Memorial Scholarship, 105 Edgewater Drive, Quincy MA 02169. Traditionally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Stanley's family at this time, friends may offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-keohane to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 11, 2020