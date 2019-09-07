|
|
Starrie Asdghig (Tetezian) Alemian of Weymouth, died September 5, 2019, at the age of 109. Starrie was a survivor of the Armenian Genocide, which took the lives of her parents and brothers, leaving her orphaned at age 5. She lived in an orphanage in Syria until 12 years old when her Uncle Garabed Tetezian assisted her and her sister Anna in coming to the United States. Starrie worked alongside her husband in running Alemian's Delicatessan for over 30 years. Beginning in the 1980s, Starrie was honored yearly at the State House for Armenian Martyrs Day. On her 90th birthday she traveled to Egypt and Syria with family, revisiting parts of her childhood. She was blessed with so many wonderful birthdays at the Red Parrot in Hull. Starrie was skilled at needlepoint, Armenian needlelace, piano and cooking. She was a proud and devoted mother, active in the PTA and the DeMolay Mothers Club. She opened her home to anyone who needed her. She will be deeply missed. Beloved wife of the late Sarkis Edward Alemian, she was the devoted mother of Alan Alemian of Md., Susan Alemian Bentley of Pa., Stephan Alemian and his wife Sharon of Weymouth, Claire Alemian of Weymouth, the late Edward Alemian and his widow Alice McMasters of Fla., the late Sylvia Pope and the late Commander Haig Alemian, USN and his widow Jeanette of Va.; loving sister of the late Anna Kaprelian; cherished Mairig of 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 6 great great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 3-7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in St. Stephen's Armenian, Watertown. Burial in Old North Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Starrie may be may to St. Stephen's Armenian Apostolic Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown, MA 02472, St. Stephen's Armenian Elementary School, 47 Nichols Avenue, Watertown, MA 02472 or Camp Haiastan, 722 Summer Street, Franklin, MA 02038. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 7, 2019