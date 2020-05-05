|
Stephan Hochstin MD, of Plymouth, was born in Phoenix, Ariz., on December 18, 1948, was raised in Windsor, Vt., and lived a life of dedicated service before passing away peacefully in his sleep on May 2, 2020. The son of the late William and Sophia Hochstin, Dr. Hochstin is survived by his three adult children, Leslie, Jared, and Kyle, and his grandson, Thomas. He also leaves behind his brother William (Cecelia) of Windsor, and his sister Julie (Charles) of Brownsville, Vt. as well as several adult nieces and nephews and their families. Dr. Hochstin graduated from the University of Vermont College of Medicine in 1974 and was in his 46th year practicing medicine as an award-winning hematologist and oncologist at the time of his death. In 1979 he began his practice at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth (formerly known as Jordan Hospital) where his humble nature, quick wit, and intellectual brilliance were loved and revered by his colleagues and patients alike. His honesty, openness, and commitment to respecting and communicating with his patients were hallmarks of his career. He believed fervently that the key to his patients becoming well again was a team approach that included all facets of the practice at BID-Plymouth, as well as a compassionate, empathetic, and collaborative relationship with his patients. He had a tremendous ability to align with others, including family members and colleagues to provide the best possible care. When delivering challenging news, it was done with the best intention for his patients. The devotion to his medical practice, and the love and care for his patients was surpassed only by the devotion, love, and care he committed to his family which included a very special bond with his sister, Julie. Whether it was just to chat at the end of a long day, to celebrate a family members success, or to ask for advice during times of struggle, the two spoke at least briefly nearly every day for the past 25 years in addition to countless camping excursions and trips to Florida to escape the New England winter. Stephan passed away under the care of Julie, a retired nurse of 40 years, while recovering at her home from a recent major back surgery. His children were always at the forefront of his life, and the care and commitment he devoted to their wellbeing and happiness was inspirational. His dedication to provide support, love, and care to his children was truly admirable. Stephan was exceptionally proud of his grandson, Thomas, and was devoted, alongside the mother of his children Jacqueline, to nurture him from a very young age. He enjoyed playing golf, an occasional glass of Scotch, intellectual conversations to expand his knowledge, and keeping in contact with close friends and family. A graveside ceremony for immediate family will be held at the Chiltonville Cemetery in Plymouth and a larger celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date as social gathering restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dr. Stephan Hochstins memory to the BID-Plymouth Cancer Center at 275 Sandwich Street, Plymouth, MA 02360 or by visiting https://www.bidplymouth-giving.org/stephanhochstin. Online condolences at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 5, 2020