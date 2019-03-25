Stephen A. Gerokoulis, of Weymouth, died March 22, 2019. Steve grew up in Medford and has lived in Weymouth for 27 years. He took great pride in his home and was often admired for the beautiful landscape of his yard. As an avid golfer, Steve ran both a mens and mixed league at Cedar Hill Golf Course in Stoughton. He enjoyed many winters in Naples, Florida. He will be remembered as a fun loving, great man. Beloved husband of Christine (Lavin) Gerokoulis of Weymouth. Devoted father of Scott Gerokoulis and his wife Michelle of North Reading, Stacey Ranaghan and her husband Charles of Malden and Sheryl Nickerson and her husband Ken of Salisbury. Cherished Papa of Amanda, Derek, Kyle, Jared and Alyssa. Loving brother-in-law of Linda Lavin of Weymouth, Jay and Jean Lavin of Weymouth and Trisha and Bob Federico of Bridgewater. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Stephen may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary