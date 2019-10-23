|
Stephen Barron of Hopedale, formerly Halifax, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children on October 20, 2019, at the age of 64. Steve was the loving husband of Linda (Loughlin) Barron of 40 years. He was the adoring and proud father of both his children, Jonathan Barron and his wife Debbie of Medfield and Kaitlyn Barron of Hudson. His wife, children and grandchildren, Eliana and Bennett, were the center of his world. Steve was the brother of Regina Sullivan and her husband Tim of Quincy, Rita Alexander of Quincy and the late Phyllis Barron of Quincy and Paul Barron of Florida. He was the beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. As a great friend to many, those who knew Steve loved him and will miss him dearly. He was born March 29, 1955, to the late Lawrence and Evelyn (Butts) Barron. Steve graduated from Quincy Vocational High School in 1973. He started his early career at General Dynamics in Quincy in the 1970s. He joined the Information Technology field in its early days and had a long successful career in managerial roles. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family and friends. He had an easy-going humor, outgoing spirit, and genuine love for all around him. Anyone who knew Steve knew of his love of the ocean; family vacations were usually centered around the water finding him in Maine, Cape Cod, Florida, Bermuda and the Caribbean. Steve and Linda were inseparable; their relationship was the foundation for many happy times with his children and grandchildren. His family feels the deepest gratitude to the many doctors and nurses at Beth Israel Hospital who took exceptional care of Steve over the years. During the last several years, he faced many medical challenges and setbacks, however, the love of his family and his silent strength allowed him to be present for weddings, births, graduations and milestone moments. In 2011, Steve was a kidney transplant recipient from his son, which provided him more time with family and loved ones. Donations in his memory can be made to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016, www.kidney.org/donation. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, in Hanover, on Friday from 4-8 p.m. A service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. For directions and to sign Stephens online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 23, 2019