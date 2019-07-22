|
Stephen Daniel DiTullio, age 65, of Littleton, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, surrounded by his loving wife and children. Born in Weymouth, April 12, 1954, he was the loving son of the late Vincent M. and Virginia M. (Riley) DiTullio. Raised and educated in Weymouth, Stephen was a graduate of Weymouth South High School (1972) and Bridgewater State College (1977). For the last 39 years, Steve was married to his sweetheart and partner in life, Suzanne (Maslen) DiTullio. Together they started their family in Littleton and became a dynamic duo in the gymnastics world. Starting with a small gym in Acton, then moving the business to Stow, they influenced generations of athletes and made a positive impact in the lives of many. Steve later enjoyed his time at Littleton Pools, Littleton and Erica's Ristorante, Ashland. His favorite pastimes were playing the piano, baking scones and perfecting his meatball recipe. Steve's true passion was being a father, later a proud Papa, and cherished the many summers at Popham Beach in Maine. His is survived by four children who made him eternally proud, Christalle Auger and her husband David of Hudson, Lindsey Kersten and her husband James of Worcester, Emmalee Kiernan and her husband Nicholas of Groton, and Stephan DiTullio of Littleton. His funny antics the "claw" and head bonks will be missed but fondly remembered by his nine grandchildren, Mason, Colton, Rocclon, and Jaxson Auger; Henry and Suzanne Kersten; and Noah, Chase, and Finnley Kiernan. Steve shared love, support and many laughs with his 9 siblings, Vincent DiTullio Jr. and his wife Cathy of Hanover, Adrianne Albrecht and her husband Kent of Holbrook, Marcia Sikorsky and her husband Mark of Hampton, N.H., Maureen Tobin and her husband Jack of Weymouth, Greg DiTullio and his wife Nancy of Marshfield, Nancy Keenan and her husband Robert of South Weymouth, John DiTullio and his wife Barbara of Houston, Texas, Joseph DiTullio and his wife Christine of Plymouth, and Jinny Baker of Norwell. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Family and friends will gather to honor and celebrate Stephen's life on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 9-11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 72 Washington Street, Weymouth. His funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114, giving.massgeneral.org/cancer. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.badgerfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 22, 2019