Stephen E. Casey, 53, of Norwell, passed away on June 22, 2019. Steve was raised in Abington, the son of the late Paul Vincent and Ann (Michalski) Casey, and was the youngest of nine children. A Boston College High School graduate, he attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach where he met his wife of 30 years, Katherine "Kit" (Bolton). He was the owner of Casey Movers in Rockland for over 25 years. Steve is also survived by his loving children, Sarah Loughridge Casey and Benjamin Gray Casey of Norwell. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, June 30, at Scituate Maritime Center, 119 Edward Foster Rd., Scituate, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Here's to a day full of love and laughter. In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve's memory may be made to the Scituate Animal Shelter, 780 Chief Justice Cushing Hwy., Scituate, MA 02066. For directions and to sign Steve's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 26, 2019