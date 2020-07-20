Stephen F. Pratt, lifelong resident of Braintree, passed away suddenly on July 16, 2020. A lifelong resident of Braintree, Steve is survived by his devoted wonderful wife of 36 years, Nancy (Ryan) Pratt, and his 3 loving children, Stephen J. Pratt and his wife Jamie of Braintree, Kevin Pratt of Braintree and Colin Pratt of Quincy, his grandchildren, Madelyn and Charlotte Pratt of whom he was immensely proud of as their grandfather, a title he relished. He is survived by his brothers, William (Boo) and his wife Cindy of Huntington Beach, Calif., and John and his wife Ellen of Stoneham. Stephen was the son of the late John and Beverly Pratt. Stephen was the favorite uncle of his many nieces and nephews and his extended in-law family, including Papa Jim Ryan, Maureen and Wayne Benner, Mike and Nancy Ryan, Johnny and Cheryl Ryan, Tom and Mary Rita Ryan and Eileen and Carmen Filetti. Known to his family and friends everywhere as "Pratty" he was one of a kind, the best kind. He met his wife Nancy in high school, and they were inseparable for over 45 years. They raised their 3 children in Braintree spending endless summer hours by the pool with them and on family vacations to Myrtle Beach and Waterville Valley. Pratty was an accomplished athlete, an All-American golfer in high school, he captained the Braintree High School golf team to an undefeated 14-0 season and continued playing at an elite level his whole life. He was a lifelong basketball player and referee, a longtime coach and board member of Braintree American Little League and Braintree Babe Ruth, coaching all of his sons and many other children who benefited from his baseball knowledge, kindness, enthusiasm and love of the game. He was passionate about sports, cherishing every season of his Pats, Celtics Red Sox and B's. A longtime Patriots and Celtics season ticket holder, Pratty brought his sons to many games starting at a very young age and instilled in them what it meant to be a Boston sports fan. He loved to argue politics and never missed a chance to see Springsteen, attending well over 100 concerts. Pratty grew up with dogs, and he couldn't wait to share the joy of "man's best friend" with his family and so they raised two beautiful Wheaten Terriers, Rocky and Wally. A 1978 graduate of Braintree High School, Pratty attended Boston College and then co-founded S&P Consultants with Andy Splitz in 1996. From a fledgling 2-man start-up Pratty helped build S&P into the #1 top-rated Health Care IT firm in the industry, with over 70 employees, and offices across the country and in Canada. If Pratty considered you a "friend" then you had entered into a prized group. He had a unique ability to make you feel special. His loss is immeasurable to his family and friends, they will never stop missing him. His family asks that you help them celebrate the incredible life of Stephen F. Pratt and honor his memory by continuing his love for his family and friends. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, July 21, from 4-8 p.m. at the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you consider making a donation to the Kate Phalon McCarthy Memorial Fund, kpmmemorialfund.com/donate
