Stephen Frederick Small, of Pittsfield, N.H., passed away after a lengthy illness Friday, March 6, 2020, at the age of 54. Stephen will be lovingly remembered by his fiance, Lynn Sargent, and her two children, Ryan Shampney and Kylie Shampney; his parents, Alfred and Freida White; and his brothers and sisters, Pam (Kevin), Sarah, Mike (Tina), John (Nicole), Alfred and Tim. Stephen will also be lovingly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Stephen was predeceased by his son, Francis Frederick Small, and his father, Frederick William "Bill" Small. A graveside service will be held on March 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Helen's Cemetery, 383 Washington Street, Norwell, Mass. A celebration of life will be held March 28, 2020, from 2-6 p.m. at the Elks, 240 Old Mill Road, Epsom, N.H.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 13, 2020