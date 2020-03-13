Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Boscawen
172 King Street
Boscawen, NH 03303
603-622-1800
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Helen's Cemetery
383 Washington Street
Norwell, MA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Elks
240 Old Mill Road
Epsom, NH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Small
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen F. Small

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen F. Small Obituary
Stephen Frederick Small, of Pittsfield, N.H., passed away after a lengthy illness Friday, March 6, 2020, at the age of 54. Stephen will be lovingly remembered by his fiance, Lynn Sargent, and her two children, Ryan Shampney and Kylie Shampney; his parents, Alfred and Freida White; and his brothers and sisters, Pam (Kevin), Sarah, Mike (Tina), John (Nicole), Alfred and Tim. Stephen will also be lovingly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Stephen was predeceased by his son, Francis Frederick Small, and his father, Frederick William "Bill" Small. A graveside service will be held on March 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Helen's Cemetery, 383 Washington Street, Norwell, Mass. A celebration of life will be held March 28, 2020, from 2-6 p.m. at the Elks, 240 Old Mill Road, Epsom, N.H.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -