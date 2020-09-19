1/1
Stephen H. Scott
Stephen H. Scott, 60, passed away at home on September 16, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Susan, and their four children, Christopher, Katherine, Taylor, and Michael. He also leaves behind his siblings, James, Michael, Kenneth, Sheila, and Christopher, and was predeceased by his brother, Ricky, and both of his parents. He is also survived by many extended family members and friends who loved him dearly. Stephen will be remembered as a selfless man who was completely devoted to his wife and children. He lived his life with dignity, honor and compassion. Both a wake and Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, September 22, at the Holy Mothers Collaborative, 392 Hanover Street, Hanover, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Wake hours are from 9-11 a.m. with a Mass to immediately follow. Live streaming of the service will be available for those unable to attend, The livestream can be accessed at the following links, holymothers.com/stephenscott or on YouTube at https://youtu.be/nx3Ddm3iMWo. Seating in the church will be available to extended family and friends and COVID-19 protocol will be strictly followed. There will be no burial at this time and a memorial celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a college fund for Stephen's children has been established through Rockland Trust as follows, Scott Children College Fund, Rockland Trust, 388 Union Street, Rockland MA 02370. For directions and to sign Scott's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 19, 2020.
