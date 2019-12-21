|
Stephen H. Whyte, 78, of Hingham passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on December 20, 2019. Son of the late Charles Stanley Whyte and Helen (Hardy) Whyte, he was the devoted husband of 57 years of Carol A. (Irving) Whyte; proud father of Cheryl (Whyte) Riihimaki of Maine, David Whyte and his wife Lynda of Plymouth, and Gary Whyte of Hingham; loving brother of Carolyn Housman of Marshfield, and Donna Chisholm of Florida; cherished Grumpa of Laurie, Stephen, Brian, and Jessica. Visiting hours will be held at Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel in Hingham, Thursday, December 26, from 4-7 p.m. with a service at the funeral home on Friday, December 27, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute or a . For further information and the online guest book, visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 21, 2019