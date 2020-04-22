|
|
Stephen J. Clinton, age 94, of Rockland ,formerly of Braintree passed away April 19th from complications related to COVID 19. Born and raised in Canton he attended Canton High and was a proud member of the Tenth Mountain Division SKI Trooper, US Army, WW II. He was the owner and administrator of the Crestview Nursing Home in Quincy along with his wife, who was the director of Nursing. Together they ran The Crestview for 27 years before their retirement. Stephen came out of retirement to take a part-time position at Lombardo's Function Facility as doorman and shuttle diver which he enjoyed very much! He enjoyed skiing, boating and loved luxury cars and drove many Lincolns. He especially enjoyed his bright red Saab turbo convertible! He always looked forward to his visits with his son and Elaine and he usually enjoyed an Oyster plate. He and his daughter traveled to York, ME quite often to visit friends and family. Stephen was a Cancer survivor at 88 years old. Beloved husband of the late, Helen M (Flanagan) R.N. Father of Ellen M. Clinton of Rockland and Stephen J. Clinton and his companion Elaine Fortier of Harleysville, PA. Brother of the late Nancy Woodman. Thank you to James Norman for his friendship and many visits. A special thanks to Care One of Weymouth, and South Shore Hospital for the wonderful care he received on his many visits, and South Shore VNA for his excellent home visits. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to South Shore Health Foundation 55 Fogg Road Weymouth, MA 02190. For guestbook see www.dockrayandthomas funeralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 22, 2020