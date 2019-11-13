Home

Stephen J. Freel

Stephen J. Freel Obituary
Stephen J. Freel of Quincy passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at age 76. A lifelong Quincy resident he graduated from the Mass. Maritime Academy and worked as a boiler maker for the Boiler Maker's Union, Local 29. A lifetime member of the Town River Yacht Club, he most enjoyed spending time with his beloved family. The devoted husband of Karen L. (McCarthy) Freel, Stephen was the loving father of Stephen R. Freel and his wife Sarah of Braintree and Stacey J. Kirves of Quincy; doting grandfather of Marcus, Matthew, Meghan, Molly and Stephen; great-grandfather of Allen; dear brother of Robert J. Freel and his wife Arleen of Hanover; and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass which will be held on Thursday, November 14 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church 550 Washington St. Quincy. Burial is at Pine Hill Cemetery, W. Quincy. Visiting hours are omitted. Donations in Stephen's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 [email protected] Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 13, 2019
