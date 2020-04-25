|
|
Stephen J. Materia, of Weymouth, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 94. Stephen, or Steve, as he was called by family and friends, was born and raised in Boston along with his three sisters, Anna, Josephine, and Rose. He graduated from Mechanics High School in 1943 and after a short time at Northeastern University, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served a three year tour of duty in the Pacific Theater. Steve worked at Microsonics and ARBO Machine his entire career. He enjoyed dancing, playing cards, vacationing, and being with his family and friends. Steve was an avid fan of all the Boston teams. In 1949, he married Anotonette Farina and they moved to North Weymouth where they raised their three children. Steve leaves behind his daughter Elena Aherne and her husband John of Pembroke, a son, Stephen R. Materia and his wife Theresa of Upton, and was predeceased by his loving daughter, Christine Materia and is survived by her husband Stepehn Iacovino of Marshfield. Steve was known as Papa to his eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. At this time, there will be no services. Stephen will be buried with his wife at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. He was proud of his military service. A celebration of life will be held in the future. To sign Steve's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 25, 2020