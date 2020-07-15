1/
Stephen J. O'Neil
Stephen J. O'Neil, 76, of Kingston, passed away on July 10, 2020. He is the loving husband of Bernice "Bunny" ONeil. He was born in Boston, and is the son of the late John and Kathleen (McLaughlin) ONeil. Steve was raised in Kingston and graduated from Sacred Heart School in 1962. The space satellite industry has been the basis of Steves life work. For the past five years he has worked as an electrical technician for Dynavac in Hingham. Steve enjoyed spending time with his family, growing his summer mini veggie garden, visiting friends at the Hilltop and Seaside clubs for a beer, and enjoying his Sunday morning coffee at the Ah-de-nah. In addition to his wife Bunny, he is survived by his children, Stephen, Michael and his wife Brandi; and grandchildren Billy and Nina; along with several nieces and nephews. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Church in Kingston. Memorial donations may be made to PKD Foundation, P.O. Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187 and The Hilltop Athletic Association Scholarship Fund, 65 Pottle St., Kingston MA 02364. To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 585-4453
