Stephen L. Esdale
Stephen Leo Esdale, of Walpole and formerly of Quincy, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. Born in Boston, he was a son of the late Harold L. Esdale and Rosemary A. (Hennessy). After beginning his career as a nursing home administrator, Stephen was the Vice President of the nursing home division of the Flatley Company for many years. He then continued to serve as administrator to several other nursing care facilities until his retirement. Steve served as President of the New England Alliance of nursing facility administrators for the past three decades. He was also past Board Chairman for the American College of Health Care Administrators. Steve was a true champion, advocate, and inspiration for young and old alike. Stephen was the beloved husband of Gloria R. Esdale of Walpole, and the devoted father of Jessica Esdale of Walpole, Stephen Esdale of Plano, TX, and Daniel Esdale of Walpole. He was the brother of Anne Podolski and her husband Michael of Dedham, Carol Esdale of Weymouth, and the late Dennis Esdale. Stephen is survived by many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. In accordance with Covid-19 guidelines, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, October 4, from 2-6 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A private funeral service will be celebrated on Monday at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Terrace Hill Cemetery in Walpole. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Stephen's memory to The American Red Cross, 285 Columbus Ave., Boston, MA 02116. Family and friends may offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
