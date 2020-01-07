|
Stephen Lydon, age 62, formerly of Scituate, passed away December 23, 2019. He was the loving father to Stephen "Scoop" Lydon Jr. and his girlfriend Stacey Supple of Whitman, Patrick Lydon and his wife Vicky of Rocky Point, N.C., and Tim Lydon of Florida; cherished grandfather to Dyllin, Zowie, Vyvienne and Mckenzie. He will be lovingly remembered by his 15 brothers and sisters; as well as his dog Romo. Stephen had a love of life, the Bruins, his kids and grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. A burial will take place on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 9 a.m. at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 7, 2020