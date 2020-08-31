1/1
Stephen P. Hartwell
Stephen P. Hartwell, of Randolph, formerly of Needham, died August 27, 2020. Stephen was a Verizon employee for over 20 years. He enjoyed vacationing in Provincetown, traveling abroad, dining out, and spending time with his pets Nigel and George. He will be deeply missed by all those that knew and loved him. Loving husband of Mark A. Ferrisi of Randolph. Beloved son of Beverly Reynolds of Randolph and the late Thurston (Teddy) Hartwell. Loving brother of Kevin Barrett and his wife, Christine, of Dorchester, and Naples, FL, Michael Barrett and his wife, Michele, of Dorchester and Seminole, FL. Loving friend of Michele Kilmain of Braintree, his favorite Auntie Moe of Quincy and several aunts, uncles. nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home South Weymouth at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Avenue, Jamaica Plain MA 02130. Funeral services and burial will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For complete obituary, guestbook, and directions please visit www.keohane.com or 781-335-0045

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 31, 2020.
SEP
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
