Stephen P. Perrault, 66, a lifelong resident of Brockton, died on April 24, 2019. In younger years, "Stevie" as he was known, worked in the family store Waldo's Market on North Main St., for Christy's Markets, Tedeschi's and in security at NRT in Avon. Stevie embarked on a long career as a police dispatcher for Brockton until 1996, where budget layoffs led him to Kingston to enjoy his dream job there for over 29 years until his untimely passing. He was a hard worker and loyal friend, recently toying with the idea of retirement. His easygoing way led to making connections and long-lasting friendships as well as sharing his infectious laugh. He loved music and was a great story teller and memory maker. Stevie adored animals and loved caring for his dogs, truly his best friends. He was an auto enthusiast and enjoyed building models, waxing cars and attending auto shows. He was a humble soul and was dedicated to all of his family and extended family. Stevie was the son of the late Sarah and William Perrault Sr.; beloved brother of William Perrault Jr. and his wife Kim of Port Charlotte, Fla., Deborah Cortissoz of Northport, Fla., Sandra McLean and her husband Joseph of Brockton, and Pamela Cripps and her husband Nelson of Brockton; and an adoring uncle of many nieces and nephews. He leaves his many co-workers, cousins and friends as well. All are welcome to calling hours Monday 4-8 p.m. and his funeral service Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, and burial at Melrose Cemetery. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 27, 2019