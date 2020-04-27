|
Stephen Panarelli, of Quincy, passed away on Thursday April 23, 2020 at age 67 after a lengthy illness. Born and raised in Quincy, Stephen was a graduate of North Quincy High School, and the University of Massachusetts. He worked for the airlines in Boston, Philadelphia, and Fairbanks Alaska for 25 years. Stephen loved aviation, and enjoyed piloting his deHavilland Tiger Moth every chance he had. He was also a keen student of history, visiting many battlefields within the U.S. and Europe. Classical music was a big part of Stephen's life, especially the music of Ludwig van Beethoven. Stephen was the beloved son of Josephine (Tedesco) of Quincy, and the late Matteo Panarelli. He was the loving brother of Michael and his wife Linda of Georgetown, Texas, Donna of Quincy, Mass., Ronald of Harrisville, Rhode Island, Paul of Stoughton, Mass., and the uncle of Bregitta Dreibrodt of Texas and her family. Additionally, Stephen is survived by an aunt, uncle, and many cousins. In light of current circumstances, services for Stephen will be private with burial at Pine Hill Cemetery in Quincy. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Stephens memory to a . Family and friends may offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-keohane to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 27, 2020