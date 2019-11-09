|
Stephen R. Doherty, lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away suddenly on November 6, 2019. He was the cherished father of James, Kathryn and Annie Doherty all of Quincy; survived by his previous wife and friend, Judy Doherty of Quincy; beloved brother of Paul Doherty and his wife Margaret, Peter and his wife Cheryl all of Quincy; uncle of Cristina, Michael and his wife Madeline; son of the late Paul and Esther (Comeau) Doherty. Steve was someone who can only be described as a character. He passed away from multiple health problems, most of them related to a life lived by his own rules. From feeding the wild fox outside his house, to piloting his beloved drone around the neighborhood, Steve displayed the same love for the simple things across his daily life. Steve and all his quirks will be dearly missed by both family and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian burial, Wednesday, November 13, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Agathas Church in Milton. Visiting hours for Stephen are Tuesday 4-7 p.m. in the Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Services, 650 Hancock St., in Quincy. Burial will be private.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 9, 2019