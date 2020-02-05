|
Stephen T. of Milton, passed away after a brief illness, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the age of 66. He was the beloved son of Phyllis C. (Belton) Connolly, and the late Francis J. Connolly (BPD); and is survived by his brothers, Kevin of Coconut Creek, Florida, Jack and his wife Mary of Milton, Paul and his wife Stacey of Weymouth; and sister, Joan Dolan and her husband Bill of Holden and the late Robert F. Connolly. Stephen is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. A graduate of Milton High School (1970), Coyne Electrical School and Northeastern University (Magna Cum Laude), Steve had the ability to build or fix almost anything and was happiest restoring classic cars. Stephen also enjoyed spending his spare time maintaining his landscaping and gardens. He worked for Harwich and Arenda Auto Body companies and finished his career working at J. Connolly Company, building and remodeling homes. Steve's sister Joan was his caregiver and support in his last months and his family thanks the staff of Seasons Hospice for providing compassionate home care during his final days. Expressions of sympathy in Steve's memory may be made to a . Visiting hours and burial are private per Steve's wishes.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 5, 2020