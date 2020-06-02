Stephen Vento passed May 6, 2020, from Covid-19 complications, at the age of 71. Stephen was born Feb. 8, 1949, the third of seven sons of the late Anthony W. and Katherine A. (Jensen) Vento of Hingham and Sandwich. He was predeceased by his brother Edward J. Vento of Hingham. He is survived by five brothers, Richard and wife Claudia of Culpeper, VA, Kenneth and wife Polly of Bulverde, TX, Paul of E. Falmouth, William and fiance Karen Rodrigue of Abington, Michael and wife Brenda of Fernandina Beach, FL. Also survived by his aunt, Anna Deane Goolrick of VA; and six nieces. Stephen grew up in Dorchester and Hingham and graduated from Hingham High School in 1967. He joined the U.S. Navy. Receiving certification in Basic Propulsion & Engineering and Boilerman "A", he served on the aircraft carrier USS F. D. Roosevelt (CVA 42) and was honorably discharged March 1970 with the National Defense Service Medal. Stephen was diagnosed with PTSD and fought with substance abuse for many years but is finally at peace. Of all his many jobs, he was most proud of his position as a Certified Drug and Alcohol Counselor in Naples, Fla., while married to the late Elizabeth (Bette) Chew and being stepfather to Brian and the late Paul Schlager. Stephen enjoyed clam digging with his father and watching the ocean off of Cape Cod with his mother. Due to the times we are in, services and interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, will be held at a later date. Arrangements provided by Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home. To leave Stephens family an online condolence, please visit our web site, www.r-mfh.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 2, 2020.