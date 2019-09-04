|
|
Steve Frasu of Largo, Fla., passed away suddenly on August 19, 2019, at the age of 66. He was born in Dorchester, Mass., in 1953, to Theresa Frasu. He graduated high school in 1970 and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1977. In September 1971, he married the love of his life Carol McLaughlin and they raised 3 children. After leaving the Air Force, he spent the rest of his time working in the mail industry for New England Mail Services and Time Warner before retiring. Steve was known for his great sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with his family, more than anything he loved spending time with his grandchildren, as they were his pride and joy. Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Theresa, and his brother, Stan. He is survived by his wife Carol; son, Stephen and his wife Michelle of Brockton, Mass.; daughters, Christina and her husband Kelly and Tracy and her husband Brian both of Holbrook, Mass.; and his 5 grandchildren, Stephen, Matthew, Brian, Emily and Kaitlyn. He is also survived by his sisters, Carol and her husband John, Sharon and her husband Chuck, both of Randolph, Mass.; his brother, Wayne and his wife Lynn of Valdosta, Ga.; and his sister-in-law, Susan Frasu of Abington, Mass. There will be a celebration of life held on September 7, 2019, from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. at the Braintree , 788 Liberty Street, Braintree, Mass. All family and friends are welcome to attend.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 4, 2019