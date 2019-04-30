|
Steven F. Duca, 72 of Weymouth, passed away, Friday, April 26, 2019 with his family by his side. Steve held many passions in his life such as playing the bugle for the Boston Crusaders Drum and Bugle Corps. He enjoyed playing golf with friends and for 15 years was a golf course starter at Presidents Golf Course in Quincy. Steve enjoyed many Boston sports and loved rooting for the Boston College Eagle basketball team, as he was a season ticket holder for many years. After receiving his undergraduate degree in Psychology and his MBA from the University of Massachusetts, Steve spent over 30 years as a social worker for the City of Boston. Born in Boston to the late Frances (Ritchie) Duca. Loving brother of James Duca and his wife Denise of Florida and Cheryl (Duca) Verney and her husband Robert of Quincy. Beloved uncle of Robert J. Verney and his wife Christina of Braintree and the late Michael S. Duca. Great uncle to Wesley Verney of Braintree. A prayer service will be celebrated at Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington Street, Dorchester Lower Mills, Wednesday, May 1, at 12 p.m. Family and friends invited. Visiting hours will be prior to the prayer service from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment Milton Cemetery. For further information please go to www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 30, 2019