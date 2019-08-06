|
|
Steven J. Paris, of Marshfield, passed away on August 3, 2019, at the age of 68. Beloved husband of Helen M. (Acquaviva) Paris, he was the loving father of Leslie A. DeJoie and her husband Dennis of Marshfield, Joseph S. Paris of Marshfield, Valerie Shaughnessy and her husband Bob of Plymouth, and Scott Paris and his fiance Maria of Middleborough; dear brother of Richard Paris of Florida, Thomas Paris of Dedham, and Diane Vautrinot of Florida; cherished grandfather of Emily Carey, Ava DeJoie, Kyle and Fallon Paris, Bobby and Alana Shaughnessy, and Ethan Paris. Steven also leaves many nieces, nephews, and friends. Steven was a Vietnam War veteran of the U.S. Army. He served as a Drill Sergeant for 3 years and in combat for a year in the DMZ. He later started and owned his own business, Paris Insulation, which he continued to run until he became ill. Steven was an avid fisherman and member of the Marshfield Rod & Gun Club for many years. He enjoyed anything having to do with motorcycles and sports, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and his grandchildren, whom he adored. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. Funeral procession from the funeral home on Thursday, August 8 at 9 a.m. to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 40 Canal Street in Marshfield for a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stevens memory can be made to the Walk for Hospice, c/o South Shore Health Foundation, 55 Fogg Road, Weymouth MA 02190. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 6, 2019