|
|
Steven Michael Quinn, passed away suddenly April 14, 2019, at the age of 53, at home in Quincy. Steven was born and raised in Dorchester and is survived by his loving mother Julia S. (Hixon) Quinn and his late Father John H. Quinn. Steven was the beloved husband of 27 years to his Loving wife Alicia Molina Quinn of Quincy. Steven was a devoted father to his daughter Meghan Danielle Quinn and her partner Tyler Griffin. His son Steven Michael Quinn ll and his partner Jennifer Le and his Son Jack Joseph Quinn all of Quincy. Steven was the most loving and proud Papa to his 1st grandchild Steven Michael Quinn lll. Steven was also over joyed waiting the impending birth of his first granddaughter Teighan Danielle Griffin. Brother of Frederick Quinn of Weymouth, sister Katy Quinn of Norway, Maine. sister AnnMarie Quinn Alessi of Quincy, his sister in laws Kathy and Michelle Quinn and the late John Quinn. Also survived by many cousin, nieces, nephews and many friends. Steven was an amazing human being with a pure heart and soul. He was filled with love, laughter, and lessons which he shared with everyone he encountered. Steven was a gifted artist, talented athlete, superhero of a dad, and a lifelong mentor and Coach to the Quincy Community youth. Whom many called "Pops". Nothing brought him more joy than being a husband, a father, and a Papa. Steven was an amazing friend to many and had a unique ability to light up a room with just his presence. He will be truly missed. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian burial Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Josephs Church, Quincy. Visiting hours Monday 4 - 8 p.m. in the Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. For onlilne condolences visit www.hamellydon.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 20, 2019