Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Stoughton, MA
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
Steven M. Toloczko Obituary
Steven M. Toloczko, age 54, of Stoughton, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, in the company of his loving family. Beloved husband of Claire (Mistretta) Toloczko. Cherished son of the late Mitchell and Catherine Toloczko. Dear brother of Mitchell Toloczko. Visiting hour at the Dockray and Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., Canton, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, Stoughton at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Canton Corner Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Steven's memory to the Chapter #76, Brockton VA Hospital, 940 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301. For website please see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com. Dockray and Thomas Funeral Home Canton (781) 828-0811
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 30, 2019
