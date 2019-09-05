|
|
Steven Wade Erickson, 61, of Quincy, passed away September 2, 2019 from declining health due to cancer. Survived by his loving companion of 37 years Linda Smith of Quincy. Son of Patricia Erickson of Little Canada, Minnesota and the late Glen Erickson. Father of Shannon Larson and grandfather of Nathaniel and Megan all of St. Paul, Minnesota. Brother of Roger and Glenda both of Minnesota. Steve also leaves behind the Smith Family of Quincy, Robert and Marcy Smith of N.H., Todd and Susan Smith of S.C., Don and Mary Ann Smith of Norwell, his nieces and nephew; Joshua, Janessa, Morgan and Lindsay and the late Adrianne Dawn Smith. Steven was born in Kentucky, lived in Minnesota for 24 years and then moved and lived in Quincy for the past 37 years. He worked for Mass Irrigation of Quincy and Common Wealth Builders both of Quincy. Steve loved fishing, boating and camping on Cape Cod with their dogs Friday and Nikita. He also enjoyed music and dancing, especially on all the great trips to the Islands. He enjoyed sitting on the "deck" and The Alumni. He is now back with his Alumni friends in the sky listening to music. Family and friends are invited to attend the memorial celebration for a final toast to Steve on Saturday September 7, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Elks of Quincy Quarry Room, 254 Quarry St. in Quincy. Donations can be made to SIDS; Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave. Boston MA 02115. For more information and online condolences please visit www.HamelLydon.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 5, 2019