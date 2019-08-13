|
|
Steven W. Parker, age 62, of Wilmington, formerly of Braintree, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, from complications related to a massive stroke suffered while recovering from open heart surgery. At the time, he was surrounded by members of his loving family and friends. Steven was the beloved husband of Shari (Dennis Belding) Parker of Wilmington; the cherished son of Edward and Ann Parker (formerly of Braintree); loving father of Ryan and Stephanie Parker; and stepfather of Jesse, Rick, Valerie and Henry Belding, all of Wilmington. He was the dear brother of Bruce (and his wife Sandy) of Hood River, Oregon and Jim (and his wife Judy) of Mayville, N.Y.; and brother-in-law of Steve Dennis of Dallas, Texas. His family also includes 10 nieces and nephews, Kristin, David, Paul, James, Andrew, Kimberly, Michael, Joey, Elena and Claire. Steve is also survived by many dear friends. Funeral services will be from the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Avenue (Rte. 62), Wilmington, on Wednesday, August 14, at 10 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at the Wilmington Congregational Church, 220 Middlesex Avenue, at 11 a.m. Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 13, from 4 to 8 p.m. Memorial donations can be made in Steve's name to the MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 13, 2019