Stuart J. Fay
Stuart J. Fay, 80, of Braintree on June 24th. Beloved husband of Maureen. Father of Julie, Sean, and Stuart. Grandfather of Matthew, Emily, Cariann, Lily, and David. Son of the late Stuart J. and Margaret (Gainer) Fay. Brother of Ernest, and his late wife Nancy, of Belmont, MA. Also survived by his daughter-in-law Ann-Marie (Jeanes) Fay, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, and dear friends. There will be no services at this time. A celebration of his life will be held at a later, safer date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital in Boston. Peck Funeral Homes of Braintree & Weymouth are making the arrangements, please see www.peckservices.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 1, 2020.
