Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
First Church of Squantum
Sue A. Sullivan Obituary
Sue Anne (Bechler) Sullivan, of Squantum, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Atrium in Quincy. She was 85. Born in Jamaica, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Charles J. and Eleanor (McKenzie) Bechler. She was the devoted mother of Kathleen A. Sullivan-Moran, Daniel J. Sullivan and his wife Deborah and Lisa J. Sullivan, all of Quincy; loving grandmother of Matthew M. Moran of Boston; dear sister of Annette "Cookie" Murray of Abington and the late Charles J. Bechler and his surviving wife Audrey of Ore. and Maine. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, August 16, 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, prior to the funeral service in First Church of Squantum, at 11 a.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sue may be made to ., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 15, 2019
